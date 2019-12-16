A kind-hearted girl has helped over 100 of her schoolmates by selling hot chocolate and cookies.
Katelynn Hardee, 5, from California, carried out the generous task after she heard that families at her school were unable to pay off their children’s lunch balances.
Her mum, Katrina, told Fox 5 San Diego how her girl was ‘very inquisitive’ and started asking questions when she overheard a mother discussing she was unable to pay for something.
‘I tried to answer as best as I could without too much for a 5-year-old and just explained to her that some people aren’t as fortunate as us,’ she said.
Determined to help the people at school, Katelynn decided to set up a hot cocoa and cookie stand to raise money.
Fox 5 reported how she baked the sweet treats and made the hot cocoa all by herself, then spent three hours at the stall over a weekend.
Fox 5
With the funds, Ms Hardee contacted the school and explained how her daughter had raised money and would like to donate it to those struggling to pay for their lunches.
In total, Katelynn’s hard work meant she made enough to pay off the lunch balances for 123 students.
Katelynn received an award at school for her kind work.
Talking about her daughter, Ms Hardee told Fox 5, ‘Her actions do create awesomeness.’