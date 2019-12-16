Katelynn Hardee, 5, from California, carried out the generous task after she heard that families at her school were unable to pay off their children’s lunch balances.

A kind-hearted girl has helped over 100 of her schoolmates by selling hot chocolate and cookies.

Her mum, Katrina, told Fox 5 San Diego how her girl was ‘very inquisitive’ and started asking questions when she overheard a mother discussing she was unable to pay for something.

‘I tried to answer as best as I could without too much for a 5-year-old and just explained to her that some people aren’t as fortunate as us,’ she said.

Determined to help the people at school, Katelynn decided to set up a hot cocoa and cookie stand to raise money.

Fox 5 reported how she baked the sweet treats and made the hot cocoa all by herself, then spent three hours at the stall over a weekend.