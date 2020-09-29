As my husband handed me the bunch of tulips, my heart sank.

Brave Judy Sharp, 61, from Brisbane, shares her inspiring escape story to help others.

Without fail, Mick* brought me flowers every Friday, 52 weeks a year.

It should have made me feel special, but it was so at odds with the way he made me feel the other six days a week, it seemed creepy.

Mick would get jealous over the smallest things.

I felt controlled and was desperately unhappy.

After our sons, Tim and Sam, arrived, things only got worse.

Convinced I was cheating, Mick started putting sticky tape across the front and back doors each night, then checking in the morning to see if it was broken.

The thing that cut me the deepest was when he called me a bad mother.

The boys deserve better, I thought.

But Mick controlled our finances and I had nowhere else to go.

One evening, I was sitting on the sofa cuddling Tim, three, and Sam, one, as Mick hurled insults at me. Suddenly, he grabbed a camera.

He said it was going to be my last night alive and the photo was so the boys had a memory of being with me.

As he snapped the picture, I stared down the lens, too worn out to react.

When he grabbed me, I screamed so loudly he stopped.

After he’d left for work the next morning, I knew we had to escape.

Frantically, I searched for a house we could rent. Tim has severe autism and a shelter wouldn’t take us in, so this was our only option.