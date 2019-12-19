On November 6, 2017, Christian, 58, dressed in full military gear as a US army general, chartered a helicopter and landed at tech company SAS Institute.

The chopper was met by alarmed security staff.

‘He saluted the security officers, and they actually saluted him back,’ Homeland Security Special Agent Tony Bell testified in court.

Christian informed the officers that he was under orders from President Trump to collect a female employee and transport her to a classified meeting.

The woman, who had known Christian for many years, had been expecting him to pick her up in a car and says she believes he was trying to impress her with the uniform and chopper.

‘She had no idea that he was flying a helicopter to pick her up. She didn’t know what to make of it,’ Agent Bell explained.

The security guards became suspicious and called police which led to Christian, who had never served in the military, being charged with impersonating an officer.

Pleading guilty and admitting he was completely sane at the time of the incident, Christian was sentenced to six months in jail for his romantic ruse.

Sadly, he also missed out on getting the girl as she was already married. ●