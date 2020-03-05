Check out little Burrauex in action in this adorable video:

When he was eight-weeks-old, Burreaux was taken to the H umane Society shelter in Northwest Louisiana by the shelter’s director, Courtney Wingate.

An adorable dog has been captured smiling at visitors who come to the shelter he lives at - in a bid to get them adopt him.

She had stumbled across Burreaux and two other pups – Joe and O – at an animal control kennel and decided to help them.

Burreaux – a black Labrador - was so sick that he was rushed to animal hospital for treatment.

After making a full recovery, the cute canine returned to the shelter to discover his mate Joe had already been adopted.

So, desperate for his own forever home, Burreaux started grinning at any potential adopters who came by.

Volunteer Sarah Walton told The Dodo, ‘It’s whenever you’re talking real sweet to him … he gets this smile like he wants something.

‘It’s like he’s telling you, “Come pet me, come love me.”’