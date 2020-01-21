The Metro reported how Joey Ridener, 30, and Tammy Hammons, 35 , were arrested last week after a police welfare check at their home in London, Kentucky.

A couple has been arrested after claims they forced a two-year-old boy to live in a home filled with dog faeces.

A statement from Laurel County Sheriff’s Department explained how when officers arrived they ‘noted a two year old male child playing in the floor around dog faeces and what appeared to be urine.’

The officers said that the child’s feet were ‘covered’ in dog faeces and that it was ‘caked’ around his toes.

They also noted that the boy looked like he hadn’t bathed for days. This was then confirmed by Ridener and Hammond when they admitted to police they didn’t remember when the child was last bathed.

In the release, it stated the toddler was playing with a bottle of bleach and a strong odour of ammonia could be smelled throughout the home.

The sheriff’s department said, ‘Some locations in the residence had huge piles of dog faeces throughout the house and in some places up to an inch deep.’