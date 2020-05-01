The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has said that virus 'was not man-made or genetically modified.'

However, it said it was still investigating how the nature-born virus entered the population , and whether it was transferred to humans from animals or accidentally from a sample held by scientists in a lab, the BBC reported.

The statement said, ' The [intelligence community] will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.'

Covid-19 was first detected in humans in Wuhan, a province of China.

It has since spread across the globe, infecting at least 3.2 million people and possibly many more.