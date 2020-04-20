Neighbours on Church Street at Beaumaris say they were stunned on Sunday when signs and balloons went up for a party.

Dozens of parents and kids then showed up, gathering outside to celebrate an eighth birthday.

Locals called police to report what they say was a “blatant and dangerous” breach of stay-at-home laws. 7NEWS understands that 16 people at the party, including the hosts, were each fined $1,652.

Ninety-one new fines have been issued by Victoria Police, including a 20-year-old Mildura man who was warned five times before he was issued with an expiation notice.

Two men were also fined in the CBD after being found with drugs, a knife and ammunition in their car.

In the past four weeks, police have conducted almost 25,000 spot checks.

This story first appeared on 7NEWS and has been republished here with permission.