Tamara and Rhys

Brisbane couple Tamara, 28, and Rhys, 29, prove opposites do attract.

“We are very much opposites,” Tamara explains. “If I don’t like people I’m not going to spare your feelings over something, I’ll just tell it how it is. Whereas, Rhys will just be nice even if he thinks you’re not a nice person.”

Tanya and Dave

Life is bright and breezy for Perth couple, Tanya, 38, and Dave, 36.

Happily married parents of three children, Luke, 8, Benjamin, 7 and Emily, 4, the photogenic Perth pair recently upsized to a bigger house in the burbs.

“We have the perfect family house now where all the kids have room to grow up in and we can call our forever home,” enthuses Tanya.

However, despite being spacious, their dream two-storey art deco heritage home is stuck in a 1980’s time warp and needs a “complete design overhaul” to welcome it into the 21st century.

Susan and Anthony

Husband and wife cheerleaders Susan and Anthony will be shaking their pompoms and strutting their stuff as they compete this year.

The newly married cheerleaders first met through a mutual friend ten years ago and are hoping their total lack of renovation experience will be made up for with plenty of enthusiasm and energy.

“Nobody shakes pompoms like Anthony can,” cheerleading and dance academy owner, Susan, 31, says.

Laith and George

Laith, 29, and George, 30, still live at home with their parents but agree they should fly the nest.

“We both still live at home, me with my parents and George with his parents,” confirms Laith. “I think you could say we are like brothers from different mothers, but its time to move out.”

Despite having no renovating experience, Laith is hoping his best mate George, who is a qualified builder and owner of a construction company, is going to be his guru.

Kayne and Aimee

Positive plumbers Kayne, 37, and Aimee, 26, are the first tradie couple in HOUSE RULES history.

“I’m pretty honoured to be the first lady tradie on the show,” Aimee adds. “I want to show everyone that we can give it a crack just as much as the fellas.”

Both plumbers by trade this sunny couple from Victoria met on a job site in Sydney in 2015 and plan to win us all over with their hard work ethic and joie de vivre.

Bradley and Lenore

Bradley, 31, is super close to his mum, Lenore, 55, and feels entering HOUSE RULES: HIGH STAKES is his way of giving back.

“Mum and my stepfather Michael have always sacrificed so much for us kids so I’m really happy to be able to do this with her so she and Michael can hopefully get the home they deserve,” says Bradley.

Lenore and Michael have been stuck at their current abode in Greystanes, NSW for years, unable to give it the love it so desperately needs.

Kimmy and Rhi

Twins from Tasmania, Kimmy, 31, and Rhi, 31, think their ‘twin-tuition’ will give them the winning edge.

“With my interior design qualification and our twin-tuition we’ve got it in the bag,” reveals Kimmy.

The sisters who live and work in Launceston are virtually impossible to tell apart and are in complete sync with one another.

“We finish each other’s sentences, we know how each other are feeling,” says Kimmy.

“We say the same thing at the same time,” both twins chime in instantaneously.

Andrew and Carly

Brisbane dad, Andrew, 46, admits he’ll only be guided by his wife Carly’s opinions whilst renovating.

“I’ll listen to Carly but if outsiders try to give me design advice whilst I’m renovating I’ll be like ‘you’ve got no idea!’”

The straight-shooting landscape foreman from Sydney has already renovated with his wife on two previous NSW properties of theirs including one in Marrickville and another in Greenacre, before moving to Queensland.

House Rules is coming to Channel 7 in April.