"Luckily we wear a mask which covers our farts all the time,' he said, alluding to the clothing we wear on our bottom half, which protects our gas from escaping.

Dr Swan even went on to warn listeners to keep their farts on lockdown, and avoiding popping off too close to another person.

"I think that what we should do in terms of social distancing and being safe is that a policy on the part of the entire Australian population should be that you don't fart close to other people, and that you don't fart with your bottom bare," he cautioned.

The discussion came after the government announced it would be testing local wastewater to monitor coronavirus outbreaks, according to news.com.au.

The measures will be implemented after it was discovered that people infected with Covid-19 shed fragments of the virus in their poo. These fragments can be detected in wastewater.

"If there's a suburb that hasn't had a case identified but it is in the wastewater stream, then we realise we need to focus on that suburb to find the people," Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday.

According to The Conversation, it's also a wise idea to flush the loo with the lid closed. This is due to what's known as the "toilet plume phenomenon". Disturbingly, as the result of flushing the loo, up to 145,000 tiny droplets can be released and suspended in the air for hours.

To be on the safe side, let's keep that loo seat firmly down while flushing.

And, we don't need a global pandemic to keep a polite distance when passing wind.

That's just good manners.