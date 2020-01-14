Queensland man Dexter Kruger celebrated his incredible milestone on Monday with a quiet gathering of friends and family.

Despite being the oldest man in the country, he still shows off his sharp wit and clarity of mind.

Unfortunately, what he thinks is his secret to a long life won't help the rest of us.

He chalks it up to his genes, because several of his relatives also became centenarians - two cousins who made 100 and an aunt who cracked 103.

Dexter has already eclipsed those and has no intention of slowing down.

Speaking at his party on Monday, he promised people an invitation to his 111th.