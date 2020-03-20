The volunteer who captured the moment said Boston was 'completely devastated because his owners dumped him'.

'Just 10 months old and absolutely heartbroken. Why get a dog if you are going to dump it in the pound?' they wrote, adding the encounter had left them in tears.

Sharing the post on Facebook, the volunteer revealed it was their mission to get Boston a home where he will be loved and never ben abandoned again.

Since the post was shared three days ago, many people have said they were also bought to tears by the heartbreaking image.

'My heart is hurting. Please someone give this boy a loving home,' one person wrote.

'He is so precious,' wrote another.

Since the post was made three days ago, the facility where Boston is held has been bombarded with a high volume of calls, but they revealed they have not yet been able to place the puppy in a suitable home.

For more information on Boston, please contact Campbelltown Animal Care Facility on 02 4645 4790.