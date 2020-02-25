Quaden, who has dwarfism, told his mum Yarraka he 'wanted to die' after being relentlessly picked on due to his looks.

But after sharing the video, both Quaden and his mum have been overwhelmed by the heartwarming response.

Yarraka said she refuses to suffer in silence and hopes more can be done to stamp out bullying.

As well as messages of support, Quaden, who is the face of his mum's charity, Stand Tall 4 Dwarfism, has been inundated with people wanting to help.

His sister Guyala, 20, shared a video of the youngster enjoying his makeover at Nak Hair in Murarrie, Brisbane.

In the video, he can be seen smiling and laughing as the hairdresser washes his tresses before his haircut.

Staff at the salon reportedly reached out to Quaden's family after being moved to tears by the video last week.

They offered him a complimentary cut and some products to help put a smile back on the youngster's face.

Meanwhile more than $100,000 has been raised by US comedian Brad Williams to send Quaden on a trip to DisneyLand.