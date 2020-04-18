Baruch Pozniansky was only 25 when he died from cancer in 2008, but not before he’d frozen his sperm and made his parents promise to find a woman to carry his child.

Vlad and Julia were determined to make their son’s dying wish a reality and fought the Israeli courts to have access to Baruch’s sperm.

In 2013, Liat Malka, 35, was single when her doctor told her she had a low egg count.

Saddened by the thought of never becoming a mother, Liat went online to find out what her options were.

As she researched, she came across a YouTube video of Baruch’s story.

After making contact with Vlad and Julia, they met. And as Liat flicked through the Pozniansky’s family photo albums, she felt an instant connection to Baruch.

‘Such good eyes, the biggest smile you can ever imagine and very handsome,’ Liat told the BBC.

‘I could see the love and the happiness in his eyes - there was no doubt he was a great person.’

Then Liat underwent IVF treatment.

She fell pregnant on the second attempt, and her daughter Shira was born in 2015 – seven years after Baruch died.

For Liat, Vlad and Julia, the birth of Shira has fulfilled all their dreams and Liat doesn’t anticipate the unusual conception - a world first - causing any problems in the future.

‘Today you have so many kinds of families,’ she said.

‘This is just another one. Shira knows that she does not have a father, but she is very loved and very happy.’