An incredible 94-year-old dubbed by staff as ‘Wonder Woman’ has been released from hospital after beating coronavirus.
Maureen Appleby was clapped and cheered by medics as she made her way down the hallway of Austin Hospital, North Melbourne, following her discharge.
9News reported how Ms Appleby was originally admitted to the hospital after she fell and broke four ribs.
During treatment for her injuries, staff picked up on Ms Appleby’s symptoms and she was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Doctors believe she contracted the virus from her 69-year-old son, John, before the fall.
Both her and John spent their time in the hospital’s isolation ward, where they made full recoveries.
Austin Hospital’s Associate Professor Jason Trubiano said Ms Appleby ‘has defied all odds.’
He told reporters, ‘She is over 90 and really that is an amazing effort.’
Ms Appleby’s advice was, ‘To not get scared. Just to take life as it comes and to fight back.’