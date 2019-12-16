Here, she shares her story in her own words.

Checking my messages, I saw a name I didn’t recognise.

We have very similar DNA, Wanda LeBlanc had written.

The next part changed my life.

You are possibly my aunt, it said.

At that, I froze in shock.

Could this really be someone from my biological family? I wondered.

I had taken the 23andMe test four years earlier to find out my health history.

There was a thought in the back of my mind that I might find relatives too.

But I had to push that idea to one side to spare myself from any heartache.

In 1948, my mother, then 20, had made the brave decision to place me with a loving adoptive family.

If she was still alive, she’d be in her late 80s or 90s.

I knew it was most likely she had died.

Wanda’s message left me unusually hopeful though.

From day one, my parents, Edith and Bruce, had been honest about my adoption.

‘It makes you extra special,’ they told me.

At the time, state rules meant that very little information was recorded.

So, the lady who’d given me up for a better life was a mystery to me.

I didn’t even know her name.

For the most part, I didn’t mind at all. I had a very happy childhood, raised with seven younger siblings.

In my 20s, I started looking for my birth mum but then stopped.

Four decades later, I began to fill out a form to find out more about her.

But the further through it I got, the more emotional I became and I couldn’t continue with it.

My biggest fear was rejection.