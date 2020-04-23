Following the 'miracle' birth at Lagos University Teaching Hospital on April 14, the facility shared a tweet to congratulate the happy couple.

However, not everyone has shared their sentiment, with many people labelling the first-time parents 'reckless' for using IVF.

Despite their concerns, Noah insists it was a private decision.

In the announcement, which has since gone viral, the hospital revealed that the IVF and embryo transfer were undertaken at another facility.

Speaking to BBC, the attending physician at the hospital, Dr Adeyemi Okunowo described the birth as a 'miracle' but admitted the couple had taken a huge risk.