In May, that teasing may have gone too far when Jason told David he’d never have an ex-wife because no-one would want to marry him in the first place.

Instead of getting mad, David decided to get even.

He flew straight to Boston and proposed to Jason’s mum Lorraine, 74 – 52 years his senior!

David and Jason. Instagram

‘Lorraine Charlotte Nash, will you marry me?’ David said while on bended knee.

‘Are you out of your mind?’ Lorraine asked, shocked.

When David explained he wanted to become Jason’s stepdad to teach him a lesson, Lorraine was instantly on board.

‘That would be hysterical!’ she laughed.

The pair flew to Las Vegas for a quickie wedding before honeymooning in Hawaii, documenting the trip on video.

Lorraine and David were married in Las Vegas. YouTube

The faux-mance was short-lived however, with David announcing his divorce from Lorraine a month later.

We will continue to love and support one another while being great friends and parents to our children, his tongue-in-cheek Instagram post read. ●