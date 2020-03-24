CNBC reported that progress is being made far quicker than it would usually be due to the unprecedented level of collaboration being international scientists after China and other countries share their work on the genetic sequence of the Covid-19 virus.

Scientists are racing to find a vaccine Getty Stock Image

One institution in Washington is already arranging clinical trials of a vaccine in humans, although experts warn it could still be some time before a safe and effective vaccine can be accessed by people around the world.

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s emergencies program, said developers needed to be certain the vaccine was safe. 'There’s only one thing more dangerous than a bad virus and that’s a bad vaccine,' he said.

It's thought it up could take up to 18 months for a vaccine to be widely available.