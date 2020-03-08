Here, Chloe Donovan, 31, from Botany, NSW, shares her story.

Taking a bite of a cheese toastie, I frowned.

I couldn’t taste it.

I can’t be hungry, I thought, sitting in my hospital bed.

I’d fainted at work and fallen back on concrete, splitting open my head.

My colleagues called the ambos, and I’d been given stitches.

Back home the same day, I couldn’t smell the soap or shampoo in the shower. Brushing my teeth, I couldn’t taste the toothpaste.

I can’t smell anything, I realised, shocked.

And, I couldn’t taste anything, either.

Brain scans confirmed I’d damaged my olfactory nerve – which gives you your sense of smell.

My condition was called anosmia, but specialists couldn’t help, or say if it was permanent.

I’d had a sweet tooth but now lollies tasted like rubber bands and chocolate like crayons.

Burgers and pizza tasted like tissues. Spag bol was just mush and salad was like grass. All I could discern was texture and temperature.

Put on a high-protein supplement, it was expensive, so I switched to chocolate milk for brekkie, lunch and dinner.

I couldn’t taste it, but I liked the texture.

Sometimes I’d hold a flower to my nose and inhale deeply, desperate for its scent.