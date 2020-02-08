‘You have something called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome,’ she was saying. ‘It means you don’t have a uterus.’

I was 18 and had made an appointment as my period still hadn’t started.

I hadn’t even been worried, so the doctor’s words were completely unexpected.

‘There will be other options like surrogacy and adoption if you want kids,’ she explained.

Distraught, I went home, unable to stop crying.

Mum called my boyfriend Brodie and he came over to comfort me.

Still so young, starting a family wasn’t on our agenda yet, but I loved kids and we had planned on having them.

Busy at university, I tried to put it to the back of my mind.

Brodie had begun an apprenticeship and we were spending lots of time with his boss Pete and his wife Leonie, who we called Lee.

They had three kids, Hayley, 10, Trent, nine, and Molly, two.

I adored them and couldn’t help thinking about my own situation.

I especially felt guilty.

If Brodie wasn’t with me, he could probably have kids without any problems, I thought.

But Brodie dismissed my worries.

‘If it doesn’t work out, it’ll just be the two of us,’ he smiled.

Over the years, Pete, Lee and their kids became like family to us. We’d go on camping weekends and have barbies together.

They knew about my condition and occasionally, Lee would bring it up.

‘You know I would be your surrogate,’ she generously offered.

But I was too upset to even talk about it.

When I reached 27, I finally felt ready. I just didn’t know how to bring it up!

Then, one day, Lee and I were drinking cider in the garden when she turned to me.

‘I can have a baby,’ she said. ‘I’ll do it. I’ve had mine.’

My heart pounded.

‘Are you sure? You can change your mind,’ I said.

Just then, Pete came over.

‘I’m going to have their baby,’ she told him.

‘Oh yeah, about time!’ he agreed.

A few days later, Brodie and I went to Pete and Lee’s for morning tea.

Lee had chosen not to tell Molly, 14, as she was too young, but Trent, then 17, and Hayley, 18, joined us.

‘We think it’s great,’ Hayley beamed.

Part of the process required all four of us attending group counselling.

All sorts of scenarios were raised, like what if Lee got attached to the bub.

‘That wouldn’t happen, this is your baby,’ she said.

We’d agreed to keep our plans a secret, as I knew our parents would be disappointed if it didn’t work.

Eventually, our case was submitted to an ethical board for assessment and the very next day, it was approved.

My eggs and Brodie’s sperm were taken and fertilised, before the embryos were later transferred to Lee.

Now it was just a matter of waiting.

Two weeks later, I had a missed call and a text from Lee.

I’ve done a test, it said. It’s positive

I burst into tears as I told Brodie.

After the seven-week scan, Brodie and I told our parents the news.

‘How do you feel about having one more grandchild?’ I grinned to Mum and Dad.

‘Are you serious? How?!’ Mum cried.

At the time, Brodie and I were living in Dubbo, 500km from Lee, which was tough.

But I went to every scan, my heart bursting when I saw our bub on the screen.

Me and Lee. Susan Lowick

When Lee was 37 weeks, Brodie and I stayed with my parents in Forster so we were nearby.

I spent every day with Lee, getting excited and feeling the baby kick.

Then, one evening, Pete rang us.

Lee’s waters had broken!

All three of us piled around her hospital bed − Lee and Brodie at the head end and me at the bottom!

As Lee pushed and panted, the midwife said I could hold our baby as it came out.

When the tiny bundle fell into my hands, she looked so beautiful.

‘It’s a girl,’ I beamed.

As Lee held her, Brodie cut the cord before our baby was passed back to me for skin-to-skin contact.

‘Are we still calling her Briar?’ I asked Brodie.

‘Definitely,’ Brodie said.

Her middle name would be Lee, in tribute to our friend and surrogate.

Baby Briar. Supplied

Me, Lee and Briar. Supplied

Briar, now two, is our world. Lee regularly looks after her, and Molly even calls Briar her little sister.

We already tell Briar that she grew in Auntie Lee’s tummy, and Lee has made her a fairytale book that explains our unique story.

Sweet Briar. Supplied

Briar is our world. Supplied

I want Briar to know how Lee was such an integral part of her even existing.

Brodie and I will never be able to thank Lee enough for what she did.

She’s enabled us to live our dream.

We don’t plan to have any more kids – Briar is already more than we ever thought we’d have.

Every day I count my blessings.

LEONIE, 45, SAYS:

When I heard about Bec’s situation, I knew I had to help.

I wasn’t worried about getting attached to the baby.

Pete and I were on the next chapter of our lives – I just saw myself as a nine-month babysitter!

It’s wonderful to see Bec and Brodie with Briar.

They’re amazing parents and I couldn’t be happier for them.