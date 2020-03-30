Margaret Cirko from Pennsylvania was charged with terrorist threats last Thursday – just a day after she allegedly coughed over items in Gerrity’s Supermarket, amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

A woman has been arrested after allegedly coughing over $35,000 US ($57,000 AUS) worth of supermarket products while claiming she was ill.

The Daily Mail reported how according to Hanover Township Police, the 35-year-old entered the store and threatened patrons, saying she was sick, before intentionally coughing and spitting over fresh produce.

Police say she then continued this act in ‘several aisles before attempting to steal a 12-pack of beer as she was being ordered to leave the store by employees.’

While it’s believed that Cirko is not infected with COVID-19, the grocery store had no choice but to throw away the products, worth over $35,000 (just over $57,000 AUS)

Sharing his outrage on Facebook, the shop’s co-owner Joe Fasula wrote, ‘I am absolutely sick to my stomach about the loss of food. While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing.’

Ensuring the shop was safe, the owners and Hanover’s health inspector identified every area the suspect was in, before 15 employees scrubbed it clean.

Cirko was charged with two felony counts of terrorist threats, one felony count of threat to use a ‘biological agent’ and one felony count of criminal mischief.

She was sent for a mental health evaluation and police confirmed they will test her for CVOID-19