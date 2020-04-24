Amid the current coronavirus outbreak, Lisette Santis, 40, allegedly took a bite of fruit before spitting bits of the fruit onto other products in the store.

A woman has been arrested after police say she spat chunks of fruit over the supermarket.

Santis has been charged with reckless tampering of a product risking injury or death after the incident.

According to The Metro, police say that the supermarket’s manager saw Santis opening a sealed pack of guava, costing $248 US ($390 AUS) before taking a bite of the fruit.

She then spat bits of the fruit back into her hand – as she did, pieces of the chewed fruit fell into a bin of limes.

Police say Santis then ‘projectile spat’ more pieces of guava into a bin of oranges.

When police arrested Santis, they asked if she had been tested for coronavirus and she said she hadn’t.

In the report, police wrote, ‘(The store manager) advised at this time, they are out of limes and oranges and will have to evaluate the remaining produce area for possible exposure.’

It’s estimated the store lost $347,40 US (around $546 AUS) as a result.

Santis is currently being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.