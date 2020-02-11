Her family says she’s still coming to terms with her grief and faces a long road to recovery.

Lisa suffered burns to more than 60 per cent of her body when the White Island volcano erupted on December 9.

Two weeks ago she woke from an induced coma at Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital to the news her 15-year-old daughter, Zoe Hosking, and her husband Gavin Dallow died in the tragedy.

“She’s highly emotional, that’s all I can say,” Gavin’s father Brian told 7NEWS.

“Naturally, because it would be a severe shock.”

Lisa’s last memory of the tragedy is being loaded onto a helicopter.

‘Somebody said, ‘Run’.’

“All she could tell us was that when the volcano went off, somebody said, ‘Run’,” Brian said.

“She could remember getting hit by boulders.”

Last month, her husband was farewelled by hundreds of mourners at an emotional service at Adelaide Oval.

A funeral service for Zoe is yet to be held.

7NEWS has been told the service is likely to be in Melbourne and will be postponed until Lisa is well enough to attend.

Adelaide school Saint Aloysius, of which Zoe was a student, says it is waiting for Lisa’s family to reach out before making a decision on how the community can help honour Zoe’s life.

For the Dallow family, closure is far from reach.

“We’re just in limbo, and I think we’re going to be in limbo for quite a time,” Brian said.

This story first appeared on 7NEWS and has been republished here with permission.