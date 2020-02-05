Around 50 people attended events to knit and sew pouches for small animals, with their efforts producing more than 1000 pouches.

On Wednesday, the group was able to witness the fruits of their labour when possums and glider joeys were homed in the pouches, which were donated to the RSPCA.

7News

“It’s just beautiful to see them sitting in their pouches,” spokeswoman Michelle Hanley said.

“Once they jump in there, they just snuggle in face-first to get into the coziness at the bottom of the pouch.

“And they pop their heads up again and have a peek-a-boo.”

The article first appeared on 7News and has been republished here with permission.