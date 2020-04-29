Michael and Elise Pitt were preparing family dinner when ‘Dustin’ decided he’s like to join in.

“I set the table, walked away for a minute and the dog jumped, got his paws up, pulled the plate down and scoffed the lot,” Elise said.

“We were searching the floor looking for the fork, but it was nowhere to be found.”

‘Dustin’ was rushed to emergency, where x-rays revealed the 10cm-long utensil had become lodged in his oesophagus.

Vets at the AAERC managed to pull the fork from Dustin’s stomach Adelaide Animal Emergency & Referral Centre

Vet Dr Matt Woodruff says he almost couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the x-ray.

“If I didn’t have my training, I would’ve been concerned that someone had doctored the photo,” Woodruff said.

The large metal utensil was safely removed with an endoscope, a low risk and minimally invasive method.

With a steady hand, the fork was slowly pulled out through Dustin’s mouth.

Thanks to vets’ quick work, the operation was a success and the pup was discharged - fork-free.

“It was surprising, the first time I’ve seen a dog eat a utensil,” Woodruff said.

After his ordeal, Dustin is now happily back at home with his owners - who say they will be extra careful about what the curious puppy can get his paws on.

This article first appeared on 7News and has been republished here with permission.