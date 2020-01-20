Protestors interrupted diners as they walked into the Black Hide Steakhouse, Brisbane, armed with signs.

Vegan activists caused havoc this weekend after storming a steak restaurant in Queensland.

Footage of demonstration, which was live-streamed on Facebook, shows the vegans repeatedly chanting ‘it’s not food, it’s violence.’

Activist group Direction Action Everywhere was responsible for the protest, which is part of a global movement.

In the video, a woman says, ‘We’re at a steakhouse to disrupt normalised violence.

‘We have around 25 dedicated animal rights activists standing in solidarity for animals that are needlessly slaughtered for food.

‘We have the choice to end violence with our dollar and in 2020 there is no longer an excuse to pay for someone’s suffering.’