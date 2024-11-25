I was impaled by a Christmas tree

Stormi Schmidt, 38, was enjoying a day out with her family when a freak accident saw her leg pierced by a Christmas tree

She was rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery, where doctors told her she was lucky to be alive

She credits her eldest son, Aedeyn, for saving her life



Here, Stormi shares her story in her own words

As the sun started to set behind the yellow leaves of the trees, it cast a beautiful glow across the lake. It was the perfect place to get a photo of my boys, Aedeyn, 12, Lelyn, 10, and Deklyn, four.

Advertisement

‘Smile,’ I said, snapping a picture on my phone.

It was October this year and while my husband Ken, 38, was at work, the kids and I spent the afternoon riding around the state park on our six-seater all terrain vehicle (ATV).

Although Lelyn, who was born with a rare genetic condition called Matthew Wood syndrome and had no eyes – among other health issues – couldn’t see, he loved the feeling of riding over the bumpy trail.

First we’d gone to visit my parents, Debra, 60, and Douglas, 64, who lived just a few minutes away to say a quick hello.

Advertisement

Then we headed to the park where the boys played on the monkey bars and swings.

What a wonderful day, I thought.

Lelyn, Aedeyn, and Deklyn

Heading back to the ATV to make our way home as the setting sun made the sky glow pink and orange, Aedeyn asked if he could take the wheel.

Advertisement

Where we lived in the US, it was legal for kids over 12 to ride an ATV on public land as long as they’d completed a safety course.

He’d been driving sprint cars from the age of seven, and I trusted him to do the right thing.

We were only 20 minutes from home.

As Aedeyn confidently took the wheel, I rested my legs on the dashboard.

Advertisement

Going along the quiet dirt trail, the road became bumpier, and Lelyn and Deklyn were having the time of their lives.

‘Hold on tight,’ I called to them in the back seat.

By now it was around 6pm and I knew Ken would’ve finished work.

We’re almost home, I texted him.

Advertisement

Lelyn in the ATV

As we rounded a corner, I noticed a Christmas tree had fallen onto the trail. Before I had time to react, the ATV came to a halt.

Looking down, I was in disbelief. The five-centimetre wide tree, which looked like it had been carved into a point, had pierced straight through my upper right thigh.

In shock, I didn’t feel any pain, and told Aedeyn to reverse. Thankfully, the tree came out smoothly, but my leg and lower back started to burn.

Advertisement

While I placed pressure on my thigh to prevent it from bleeding, Aedeyn called emergency services.

‘My mum’s been injured by a tree,’ he bravely told first responders.

Using my free hand, I sent a text to my hubby.

Ken help. Tree in my leg, I wrote.

Advertisement

‘It’s going to be okay, Mum,’ the boys comforted me while we waited.

Though I did my best to remain calm for them, on the inside I was panicking.

If any wild animals find us, I’m a goner, I gulped.

Within 15 minutes, paramedics had arrived.

Advertisement

They discovered the tree had impaled me with such force it’d gone all the way through me and out my lower back. It’d even pierced my seat.

‘We’re going to organise a chopper to take you to hospital,’ they said.

Thank God Aedeyn and I swapped seats, I thought, horrified by what could have been.

The Christmas tree branch that had pierced Stormi’s thigh

Advertisement

Shortly after, Ken arrived to take care of the boys, while I was flown to hospital 45 minutes away.

‘It’s going to be okay,’ he assured me.

During the flight, I was given pain relief.

At hospital, I had a CAT scan which revealed the tree had miraculously missed all my organs and the main artery in my leg.

Advertisement

‘You’re one lucky lady,’ the nurse said.

Then I was taken into surgery to have my wounds flushed out. The surgeon also created a third hole in my side and inserted a drain to suck out bacteria and prevent infection.

When I came to, I was in agony. It felt like my entire right side was on fire.

The next day, Ken brought the boys to see me. Riddled with guilt, Aedeyn had made a card.

Advertisement

I’m sorry. I wish it never happened, he wrote.

‘It was just a freak accident,’ I told him. ‘You did nothing wrong.’

As doctors monitored my wounds for signs of infection, family and friends rallied. My sisters Cally, 36, and Missy, 40, filled my room with cards, photos and flowers, while my niece Olivia, 16, organised for me to have a manicure.

Three days later, the drain was replaced with a vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) device to suck out the fluid in my wounds.

Advertisement

Stormi’s injury in hospital after being impaled by a Christmas tree

After nine days, I was discharged, the VAC still in place.

But the nightmare was far from over. Both Aedeyn and I suffered constant flashbacks, traumatised by what happened.

‘Time will heal everything,’ I comforted him.

Advertisement

Ken drove the boys to school and sporting activities, and friends cooked meals.

Missy also started a fundraiser to help cover medical expenses and the loss of income.

Two months on, I’m slowly gaining back my independence.

I’m so thankful for the quick-thinking actions of Aedeyn, who not only supported me, but his younger brothers too.

Advertisement

He’s my little hero.

Although my scars are a harsh reminder of what I went through, I know how lucky I am to be alive.

Every day I get with my family is a blessing.

Visit facebook.com/seeingforlelyn

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-stormi-heal

Advertisement









