A life-changing injury at 17 left Jaimen a quadriplegic .

. Despite immense physical limitations he was determined to live his best life.

He began a new hobby taking drone photography and videography.

Now Jaimen’s incredible photos and videos have inspired millions all over the world.

With his beautiful family by his side ultimate optimist Jaimen never wastes a minute of his incredible life.

Here Jaimen Hudson, 34 , Esperance, WA, shares his story in his own words

Terror gripped me as I lay in the hospital bed. I couldn’t feel my legs.

My mum, Lesley, then 53, and dad, Peter, 57, sat worriedly beside me.

‘You’ve suffered spinal cord damage,’ the doctors said, explaining I’d broken my C5 and C6 vertebrae in my neck. ‘You’re unlikely to walk again.’

Hours before, I’d been larking around on my dirt-bike in the Wylie Bay sand dunes, WA. But I’d hurtled over the handlebars, and the stomach churning crunch of my neck as I landed still echoed in my mind.

It was July 2008 and, at just 17, I’d broken my neck, rendering me a quadriplegic.

With my parents running Esperance Diving Academy, my earliest memories were swimming in the crystal blue sea.

I’d got my diving licence at 10, and fallen in love with the underwater world.

Now it felt like my life might be over.

Me in 2008 after my accident (Supplied)

Unable to open my hands, and barely able to move my arms, my sister Chelsea, then 21, even had to scratch my nose.

Transferred by the Royal Flying Doctor Service to Royal Perth Hospital, I had an op to fuse my spinal cord, using a metal plate and bone from my hip.

Soon after my lungs collapsed.

After 17 days in ICU, I spent six months in a rehab centre battling to build strength in my arms.

It was hard but I was determined.

I’m lucky to be alive, I reminded myself whenever I felt down.

Back home with my parents in Esperance, WA, in December, the daunting reality of my life became clear. Mum and Dad had to renovate the house to make it wheelchair accessible, and I got used to being hoisted out of bed.

Me filming with my drone (supplied)

I began working in the dive shop answering phones. And through sheer determination over many painstaking hours, I taught myself to type on a computer.

Still, I feared I’d never meet anyone who’d want to be with me and start a family.

Then in 2012, I became friends with a Canadian girl, Jess, who was working as a beautician in Esperance. She had a wonderful smile, and was happy all the time.

On New Year’s Eve we shared a kiss. Then on a trip to Bali together love blossomed, and we returned as a couple.

In 2014, the CEO of a drone company took a boat trip out to Lake Hillier from our shop, and came back with drone footage of the bubblegum pink lake. It was incredible! I felt like I was right there.

Inspired, I bought a drone and connected it to a Go Pro camera.

It helped me to feel connected.

Jess, Mum and Chelsea began driving me out to the beach. I sent the drone soaring over the stunning Esperance coast, manoeuvring the controller.

Looking at the footage on the computer afterwards, the stretches of aqua blue water were breathtaking.

I began to photograph and video friends surfing, and it helped me to feel connected to them.

One day I captured a pod of dolphins playing in the surf. And in 2015, I videoed a paddleboarder, and gasped as two southern right whales dwarfed him.

My footage of incredible whale surrounded by dolphins (Jaimen Hudson)

A dolphin jumping through the waves in Salmon Beach(Jaimen Hudson)

Uploading the videos to YouTube, I thought they’d make people smile. Before I knew it they went viral, with hundreds of thousands watching my footage.

Inspired, I kept going and began selling photos. In 2017 my family and Jess helped transport me by boat to Middle Island and Lake Hillier. After looking at the beautiful pink lake, I pulled a ring out of my drone bag.

‘Will you marry me?’ I asked Jess.

‘Yes!’ she said. I couldn’t believe how lucky I was.

We married the following year with friends and family cheering us on.

Jess and I went through IVF, and when our son, Van, was born in 2019 it was the most incredible moment.

I felt so protective.

Me in Lucky Bay, WA, with my beautiful family (Supplied)

My incredible mum was battling breast cancer that year, but helped me get my driver’s licence in an adaptive car.

The freedom it gave me was amazing.

Jess gave birth to our beautiful daughter, Sunday, in 2022.

How could this happen twice? I thought

Then on Easter Monday this year, I was on my way down to West beach on my own. Suddenly, the front wheel of my off-road wheelchair caught in the sand.

Terrifyingly the chair toppled forward and fell heavily on top of me.

Thankfully I had my earphones in and was able to message a friend, who called the ambos.

Taken to hospital, scans showed I’d broken and dislocated my neck.

I was terrified that I’d never be able to hug my family again.

How could this happen twice? I thought.

On the way to hospital after my second accident (Supplied)

Me with my wife and kids Van and Sunday (Supplied) (Credit: Supplied)

After six hours of surgery in Royal Perth Hospital to fuse and straighten my vertebrae, when I woke up I was overwhelmed with relief to be able to move my arms. I saw Jess and the kids and wept.

‘Don’t cry, Dad,’ Van said.

Now, I’m back taking footage again.

A documentary has been made about my life titled, Jaimen Hudson: From Sky to Sea. And I’ve now put together calendars for 2025, featuring my stunning photos.

I’m also raising awareness about the need for better disability access on beaches, so people like me can more easily enjoy the beach. It’s so important for mental health.

If only I could go back and reassure myself, when I was in hospital after the accident, just how wonderful life would be.

And now, I can’t wait for the future.

Visit jaimen.com.au for calendars and prints

Lucky Bay (Jaimen Hudson)