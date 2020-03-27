The first organisations they are working with are Frontliners, which supplies help to essential health workers and Business for Doctors which allows medics to focus on treating patients rather than paperwork.

Uber Eats has given them codes to distribute on their behalf to frontline medical personnel.

The meals will go to nurses, GP’s, emergency practitioners and ambulance personnel who are actively engaged in supporting the medical sector during COVID-19.

The meals will be sourced from restaurants on the Uber Eats platform - of which there are more than 20,000 across Australia.

This article first appeared on 7News and has been republished here with permission.