But there’s one everyday pantry item that many Aussies swear by, with thousands admitting that they add to every wash. What is it? Vinegar!

In a recent post on the awesome Mums Who Clean Facebook post, members were quick to praise the amazing benefits that adding two tablespoons of vinegar brings to your wash. Acting much like fabric softener - but without the expense - fans say it makes they’ve been blown away by how much of a difference vinegar has made to their laundry. ‘It disinfects your clothes, softens them, and cleans out your machine,’ says one. Adds another: ‘Replaced softener years ago, now just use vinegar in the softener drawer. Towels feel so much softer.’’

Getty

Said a third: ‘I had to have someone come out and fix it once and they could not get over how clean the inside was and no buildup, I said that is because I use vinegar instead of softener. He was impressed.’

Added one more: ‘I use it to get rid of the B.O smell in my husbands T-shirts.’

Said another: ‘It's an antibacterial and brightens the clothes.’

Added another member: ‘It removes the detergent from the clothes better than fabric softener and it doesn’t clog up the machine.

I’ve been using it instead of fabric softener for over a year now and my clothes are cleaner than ever!’

Some fans say they only use vinegar to clean out their washing machines, instead of using dishwashing tablets or other methods.

‘I’ve been using vinegar to clean my machine for years, it works a treat,’ said one.

Intrigued? Read our Q&A for all the answers to your questions - and don’t forget to follow Mums Who Clean for more amazing cleaning tips and tricks.

1. How much vinegar do I use?

Fans recommend using around two tablespoons.

2. Where do I add it?

Add it to the fabric softener compartment in your washing machine instead of fabric softener.

3. Will it make my clothes smell of vinegar?

Fans say it’s actually takes away smells - just be careful to not use more than two tablespoons.

Says one fan: ‘It actually takes away odours. I have a toddler and gets out any pee smells.’

Others suggest adding a few drops of essential oil if you’re concerned: ‘Just started doing it instead of fabric softener so much better and I add few drops essential oil in with it for a fresh smell.’

4. What type of vinegar should I use?

Fans say regular white vinegar does the job. But it’s best to buy ‘naturally fermented white vinegar’ - such as Cornwell’s, available at Coles and Woolworths - as it’s better for your machine’s pipes and seals.