Here, Terri Porter, 65, from Queensland, shares the story in her own words.

I groaned, staring at my saggy D-cup boobs in the mirror.

In just nine months, I’d lost 60 kilos, going from 143 kilos to 83.

My diabetes had disappeared and I felt healthier than I had in years.

But I’d been left with lots of ugly loose skin.

Now, I had to tuck my tummy into my undies each day, and my boobs hung down nearly to my belly button, like deflated balloons.

I’m going to get chafed underneath them, I worried.

Summer was fast approaching, and in Queensland, it would get seriously hot, adding to my discomfort.

A breast reduction and lift would help fix that though.

I’d never liked having big boobs anyway.

As a grandmother of five, I didn’t care about wearing low-cut strappy tops or anything like that. But, my back ached, and it was hard to find flattering clothes that fitted me nicely.

Boobs are a pain in the butt! I’d decided a long time ago.

Chatting with my daughter, Kylie, 44, she just wanted me to be happy.

‘It’s up to you, Mum,’ she said.