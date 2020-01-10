Australian Federal Police searched the 26-year-old's house on Thursday after a parcel sent from China was intercepted at Perth Airport on Christmas Eve, The West Australian reports.

When the parcel was X-rayed, police allegedly found a female silicone doll with a child's face.

The man, in Perth on an international student visa, has been charged with one count of importing goods, in contravention of Section 233BAB(5) of the Customs Act 1901.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in Perth Magistrate’s Court on January 17.

Child-like dolls

Australian Border Force Investigations Acting Commander Nicholas Walker says officers are seizing increasing numbers of child sex dolls sent from overseas.

“Child-like sex dolls are an emerging form of child abuse material that the ABF is determined to prevent from crossing our border,” Acting Commander Walker said.

“Dolls that are manufactured for a sexual purpose that depict a child under the age of 18 are classified as ‘objectionable goods’ and are prohibited from being imported into Australia.

“Tackling child abuse material is an operational priority for the ABF as part of its role in protecting the border from individuals who may pose a threat to the community.”

This story first appeared on 7NEWS and has been republished here with permission.