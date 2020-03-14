Logan’s mistress Sarah Parker, 24, was driving and her two toddlers were in the back seat.

High school sweethearts Logan and Shelena had married in 2016.

But their relationship was rocky.

Military investigators believe Logan strangled his wife when she threatened to report him for dressing as a woman.

Afterwards, police received a tip-off that the car had a body in the boot.

‘We don’t know

whether they were waiting for the next day or whether they were planning to dump the body in the river that night,’ Sheriff Tony Mancuso told the Daily Mail.

Sarah claimed Logan threatened her and her children if she didn’t help dispose of the body.

She said she told her grandmother what was happening, knowing she’d call the police.

Logan pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Sarah is currently awaiting trial. ●