'Are you constantly running out of space in your wardrobe?' she asks at the beginning of the video.

Holly then suggests that by saving the ring pulls from empty cans of soft drink, you can maximise the space to store your clothing neatly away.

Giving her fans a demonstration, the woman then slides a ring pull over the neck of a coat hanger which already has a shirt hanging on it.

She then hooks a second coat hanger through the ring pull, followed by a third, thus creating a stack chain of clothing which can be stored on the hanging rails in your wardrobe.

The video, which has been viewed more than 300,000 times at the time of publication, has been liked over 40,000 times and has amassed hundreds of comments, with many users dubbing the hack as 'genius'.

'This is a life saver' wrote another.