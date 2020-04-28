Sharing a photo to the The Prepped Mama Facebook page, the woman showed her jars sitting upside down in her fridge door.

She said she did this to help stop mould forming inside the jars once they'd been opened, in a bid to make it last longer, The Sun reported.

The photo was shared on Facebook Facebook - The Prepped Mama

But does the hack really help keep jar sauces, pestos and spreads fresh?

A food safety expert told the Mail Online the tip could prove effective.

Senior food microbiology consultant with CSIRO Agriculture and Food, Cathy Moir, said, 'By turning the jar upside down, that surface where a mould may have landed when you opened the jar is now squashed against the lid without much air and it will find it more difficult to grow.'

The hack works best with thicker sauces like tomato pasta sauce.