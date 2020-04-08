Sue and her husband Noel haven't yet revealed the name of their new addition who has become the family's 11th daughter.

Sharing sweet photographs of her on Instagram, Sue wrote: 'We welcomed our beautiful baby girl into the world on Friday night.

'We’re all so in love with her.'

Clothed in an adorable pink babygro, the family's newest baby girl arrived safely despite the panic of the worsening coronavirus in the UK.

In another social media post, Sue shared snaps of the new baby meeting some of her many brothers and sisters.

The proud mum wrote: 'We feel so blessed to have her here safe and sound.'

Sue gave birth to her first child at the age of 14 and has spent over 800 weeks of her life pregnant.

She previously gave birth to another girl, Bonnie Rae, in November 2018.