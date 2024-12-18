I’m a huge fan of Dr Karl Kruszelnicki. His radio show ‘Great moments in Science’ on Triple J, is always fun and entertaining. In this memoir, we discover he grew up in my hometown of Wollongong, so it was like taking a trip back in time. However, Dr Karl was not the man I imagined him to be. His many career changes have seen him employed as a medical doctor to a taxi driver around the streets of Sydney. Despite having a big brain, I now understand why I find him so down to earth and relatable.