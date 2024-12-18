At that’s life! we are passionate about reading, which is why we have created the ultimate 2024 Christmas gift guide for the book lovers in your life – complete with reviews from our team. We know how hard it is to find the best gift for someone, especially a last minute Christmas gift! From heart-racing romances to page-turning thrillers, our carefully curated list has something for every book lover. Surprise your loved ones with a gift that brings joy, sparks imagination and makes this Christmas truly special!
Good Material by Dolly Alderton
$23.50 at Amazon.com.au
This is such a brilliant read. Alderton perfectly captures the messy, bittersweet reality of relationships and heartbreak with her signature wit and warmth. The characters feel so real, and her sharp observations about love and self-discovery make the book both relatable and deeply moving. It’s honest, funny, and thought-provoking—an absolute must-read!
Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
$24.99 at Amazon.com.au
This novel explores a narrative of time travel, with a romantic twist. The narrator is promoted into a top-secret, bureaucratic mission to guide an ‘expat’ from the year 1847, through life in the 21st century – and it’s as difficult as expected! The novel is full of witty British humour, heart-warming scenes and twists and turns. Anyone, book lover or not, would enjoy this novel!
The Life Impossible by Matt Haig
$36.60 at Amazon.com.au
Matt Haig, award winning author of ‘ The Midnight Library’ is back again with another gem. Retired math teacher Grace Winters is left a run down house in Ibiza in an old friends will. Out of curiosity, she leaves her mundane life in the UK to the party life of Ibiza. Whilst on a quest to find answers, she uncovers something stranger than she could’ve imagined. A light-hearted book that explores ‘the impossible’. I thoroughly enjoyed!
How to Solve your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin
$18.75 from Amazon.com.au
Told in a dual timeline, this story follows Frances Adams in 1965 and her great niece Annie Adams in the present day. At 14, Frances has her fortune told, stating that she’ll be murdered, so naturally she spends the rest of her life paranoid and leaving clues about her eventual unknown killer. When the unfortunate murder does happen, Annie is tasked with solving the murder to inherit her Great Aunt’s wealth. Set in a small sleepy town, this book was entertaining and quirky!
One of Us is Missing by B.M Carroll
$26.95 at Amazon.com.au
A family excited about attending a big concert in Sydney ends in a tragic night when one of the group goes missing. This story features complex characters and includes plenty of clues that will leave readers guessing which remaining family member could be responsible for such a heinous crime.
The Concierge by Abby Corson
$26.95 at Amazon.com.au
73-year-old Hector Harrow – Concierge of the luxurious Cavergreen Hotel, narrates into a Dictaphone his experience of a high-profile murder which occurred at the hotel, and how he worked to clear his name after being accused as a number one suspect. The writing style is very comfortable and almost feels as though you and Hector are having a yarn over tea and biscuits. I highly recommend as a comforting mystery with an ending no one could predict.
The School Run by Ali Lowe
$24.99 at Amazon.com.au
A sharp and addictive read full of secrets, scandals, and tension. The dynamics between the characters kept me hooked, and the mix of drama and suspense was perfectly paced. Ali Lowe nails the complexities of Australian suburban life and competitive parenting—highly entertaining and relatable, making this a perfect Summer gift.
A Periodic Tale: My Sciencey memoir by Dr Karl Kruszelnicki
$29 at Amazon.com.au
I’m a huge fan of Dr Karl Kruszelnicki. His radio show ‘Great moments in Science’ on Triple J, is always fun and entertaining. In this memoir, we discover he grew up in my hometown of Wollongong, so it was like taking a trip back in time. However, Dr Karl was not the man I imagined him to be. His many career changes have seen him employed as a medical doctor to a taxi driver around the streets of Sydney. Despite having a big brain, I now understand why I find him so down to earth and relatable.
Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood
$25.40 at Amazon.com.au
This book has won many awards, including being shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2024—and for good reason! It’s quiet and simple on the surface, but there’s so much depth beneath it. The writing is beautiful without trying too hard, and the way it explores grief feels so honest. It’s one of those books that keeps turning over in your mind, long after you’ve finished it.
Every Last Suspect by Nicola Moriarty
$22.99 at Amazon.com.au
In the popular author’s latest book, manipulative mum Harriet is dying in a pool of her own blood as she tries to figure out who might’ve tried to kill her. It’s such a fun ride as the reader tries to figure out whodunnit!