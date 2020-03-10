“Just to get you by (you could ration your toilet paper and just use this for number ones, leaving your precious toilet paper for number twos) or you could save a bunch of money on toilet paper by using this all the time!”

Each reusable roll is made of 20 squares of non-paper made from printed material. The roll squares have a towel backing, with the option to switch for microfibre.

The customisation doesn’t stop there, with the choice to include plastic press studs or go without.

“Each square has a plastic press stud at each end making it easy to use and easy to roll back after each wash,” she explained.

The reusable roll will set you back $48 with studs, or $45 without, plus postage.