Wildlife warrior: We risked everything to save animals

When Tiga Cross, 31, from Coffs Harbour, NSW, learned the sanctuary where she worked was facing closure, she was devastated.

Pooling life savings and mortgaging their home, Tiga and hubby, Brian, saved the magnificent animals that called the sanctuary home.

Now Tiga is raising her own wild child alongside the animals in their care.

Here Tiga tells her story in her own words.

Advertisement

Looking at my lovely colleagues, I felt so loved.

It was November 2022 and, at 22 weeks pregnant, they had thrown me and my husband Brian, 30, a gender reveal party.

But as the manager of life science at a marine conservation park in Coffs Harbour, NSW, my event looked different to most.

We had the animals join in the fun too.

Advertisement

There were two baskets – one with blue objects and one with pink – and the dolphins, seals and penguins picked a colour to guess the gender of our first bub.

After everyone had placed their bets, it was time for the reveal.

‘It’s a girl!’

‘It’s a girl!’ my colleague announced, painting Brian’s hands and my belly pink.

Surrounded by family, friends and animals, I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate such a milestone.

Advertisement

Growing up, I’d developed a love for creatures of all shapes and sizes as my mum volunteered for rescue group WIRES.

I dreamed of working with animals when I was old enough too.

At 14, I met Brian at school, and we fell head over heels in love.

Our little family (Credit: Peter Sachi)

Advertisement

The following year, I started volunteering at the conservation park.

I loved it so much I’ve never left!

After graduating from school, I did a course on animal studies at TAFE, before gaining a full-time position at the park.

Over the years, I’ve worked in every department, eventually working up to manager.

Advertisement

It was my job to handle rescues, deliveries and night feeds, as well as oversee animal security, so it made sense for us to rent out the house we owned and move to accommodation on site in June 2022.

Although he worked as a mechanic, Brian was happy to help around the park, including with late-night feeds.

‘It’s nice to see Akira grow up with the same love for animals that you had.’

In March 2023, our daughter Akira was born, weighing 3.2 kilos.

With her gorgeous blue eyes and red hair, she was perfect.

Advertisement

Back home five days later, Akira soon settled into life at the park.

She’d wake up to the sounds of peacocks near her nursery.

And wherever I went, she came with me on my hip or in her pram.

‘It’s nice to see Akira grow up with the same love for animals that you had,’ Brian smiled, as Akira watched the dolphins splashing about.

Advertisement

Me and Akira with some dolphins (Credit: Gavin Moroney)

But that June we were given devastating news.

After 50 years, the facility was facing closure due to significant debts accumulated during Covid, and other operational challenges.

It was set to be sold, and there was a real risk of developers coming in to build apartments, which would mean rehoming the animals, or removing them all through transfer or euthanasia.

Advertisement

I was heartbroken that the place these magnificent animals called home was going to be gone.

‘This can’t happen,’ I cried to Brian, heartbroken.

‘This can’t happen.’

My mind whirled as I thought about ways we could save the animals.

We had some savings, but not enough to buy the facility.

Advertisement

Then I had an idea…‘Can we mortgage our house?’ I asked Brian.

At that, he went quiet.

I knew it was a crazy plan, but I was desperate.

I’ve always loved being with animals (Credit: Gavin Moroney)

Advertisement

‘Why don’t we?’ he finally replied.

‘Are you serious?’ I said.

When Brian nodded, I’d never loved him more.

Using our home as collateral, combined with our life savings, we were able to obtain a loan to save the sanctuary, taking ownership in November 2023.

Advertisement

We rebranded as the Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary and reopened to the public as a charity.

It was scary – there was a lot of responsibility. We had a team of 50 staff relying on us, as well as the animals.

And if we weren’t able to make repayments, we were at risk of losing everything.

But we knew it was worth it.

Advertisement

As bills started piling up, it was overwhelming at first, but we were confident we were doing the right thing.

With fundraising events, barbecues, market stalls, our donation page and business pledges, we were grateful for the generous donations that helped us continue our rescue work.

Brian decided to become a stay-at-home dad to Akira, while managing the accounts, business plans, and helping out with building and repairs.

In between, he also helped out with the rescue and rehabilitation of animals in need.

Advertisement

Brian, me and Akira (Credit: Supplied)

Akira was fascinated by all the creatures in our care.

The day after her first birthday, our girl was happily patting one of our sea lions, Athena, under the watchful eye of her carer, Stacey, then 31.

When Athena waddled off, I was amazed to see Akira take her first wobbly steps after her.

Advertisement

‘Well done, my girl,’ I cheered, amazed a sea lion had taught our daughter to walk.

Since then, there’s been no stopping her.

Now two, Akira loves the penguins and toddles over to see them every day when she wakes up.

It’s incredible to see our girl grow up right alongside all the marine animals in our care.

Advertisement

Akira has no fear of nature and is always wanting to help the staff with raking, or chatting to guests about sea life.

I’ve seen many births, rescues, releases and losses – each one with its own story.

The emotions in this work are like no other; the highs and lows are the reality we live with.

Despite the long hours, seeing the smiles on the faces of our visitors – as well as all our animals – I know we made the right choice by saving the sanctuary.

Advertisement

And if faced with the same situation, I’d do it all again in a heartbeat.

To help, visit coffscoastwildlifesanctuary.com.au

Me in 2010 (Credit: Supplied)

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.

Advertisement