  •  
Advertisement
Home REAL LIFE

Noah’s Ark for sale!

You can buy the real life Noah's Ark and never have to worry about rising sea levels again!
Profile picture of Brigid Auchettl Writer
Wooden life sized ark structure outside with houses in the background.

Noah’s Ark might have ended up on Mount Ararat according to the biblical tale, but it turns out there’s one in New Zealand, too!

Advertisement

Now, Noah’s Ark is for sale!

The wooden structure, at Clifton Hill, above Christchurch, was originally built to host functions, but now has the potential to become a home, maybe for a budding Noah.

Wooden life sized ark structure outside with houses and sea in the background.
The life size ark overlooking Christchurch is up for grabs for budding Noahs. (CR Sotheby’s Realty_NZ ) (Credit: CR Sotheby’s Realty_NZ )

In 2004 the impressive structure was built by Christian couple Ken and Bev Loader, who first bought the site in 1957. 

Advertisement

The couple, who spent many years as market gardeners created biblical-themed park that surrounds the home, with a life-size Noah’s Ark as the centrepiece. 

Inside the 860-square metre, three-level abode is a full commercial kitchen, stunning hall spaces with wood carvings of elephants and breathtaking water views.

Stage with seats in front and chandeliers above inside the wooden structure
The three-level structure has a function centre. (CR Sotheby’s Realty_NZ ) (Credit: Sotheby’s Realty NZ)

It also comes with a very solid selling point – it’s a safe bet for rising sea levels!

Advertisement
A hall with wooden poles decorated with green garlands
The stunning hall with wooden elephant carvings. (CR Sotheby’s Realty_NZ )

‘It’s such an unusual proposition, the people who built it, they have really had an incredible dream and gone through with it — and not from a commercial sense at all,’ Sotheby’s International Realty New Zealand’s Rod Cross told realestate.com.au.

Large lifesize wooden ark outside
The ark can double as a potential home – where rising sea levels will never be a problem! (CR Sotheby’s Realty_NZ ) (Credit: Sotheby’s Realty)

‘We’re sailing into new territory with this exceptional property, and expect worldwide interest. It presents a chance to create something extraordinary,’ he added.

Advertisement

The iconic venue will go under the hammer on 28 March 2025.

FOLLOW US:

X
Instagram
Profile picture of Brigid Auchettl
Writer Brigid Auchettl Writer

Brigid is real life features writer and editor who has written for Take 5, New Idea, nowtolove, Woman's Day and that's life! When she’s not working you’ll find her listening to crime podcasts or hunting down the best spicy margaritas.

Related stories

FOLLOW US:

X
Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement