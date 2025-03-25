Noah’s Ark for sale!

Noah’s Ark might have ended up on Mount Ararat according to the biblical tale, but it turns out there’s one in New Zealand, too!

Now, Noah’s Ark is for sale!

The wooden structure, at Clifton Hill, above Christchurch, was originally built to host functions, but now has the potential to become a home, maybe for a budding Noah.

The life size ark overlooking Christchurch is up for grabs for budding Noahs. (CR Sotheby’s Realty_NZ ) (Credit: CR Sotheby’s Realty_NZ )

In 2004 the impressive structure was built by Christian couple Ken and Bev Loader, who first bought the site in 1957.

The couple, who spent many years as market gardeners created biblical-themed park that surrounds the home, with a life-size Noah’s Ark as the centrepiece.

Inside the 860-square metre, three-level abode is a full commercial kitchen, stunning hall spaces with wood carvings of elephants and breathtaking water views.

The three-level structure has a function centre. (CR Sotheby’s Realty_NZ ) (Credit: Sotheby’s Realty NZ)

It also comes with a very solid selling point – it’s a safe bet for rising sea levels!

The stunning hall with wooden elephant carvings. (CR Sotheby’s Realty_NZ )

‘It’s such an unusual proposition, the people who built it, they have really had an incredible dream and gone through with it — and not from a commercial sense at all,’ Sotheby’s International Realty New Zealand’s Rod Cross told realestate.com.au.

The ark can double as a potential home – where rising sea levels will never be a problem! (CR Sotheby’s Realty_NZ ) (Credit: Sotheby’s Realty)

‘We’re sailing into new territory with this exceptional property, and expect worldwide interest. It presents a chance to create something extraordinary,’ he added.

The iconic venue will go under the hammer on 28 March 2025.

