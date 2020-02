The Gold Coast Bulletin reported a 17-year-old female student allegedly stabbed a female teacher, who was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

In a letter to parents, principal Susan Christensen said the lockdown measure was precautionary.

A copy of the letter issued to parents by the school Facebook: Southport Special School

“Some other students witnessed the incident and may understandably be distressed,” she said.

“We have contacted those students’ families.

This article first appeared on 7News and was republished here with permission.