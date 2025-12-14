WIN – that’s life! $2026 for 2026

After the fun and festivities of Christmas, we could all do with a cash boost in the new year. That’s why that’s life! is giving our readers the chance to win $2026 to kick off 2026 in style! Two prizes are up for grabs. And entering is easy. Simply find the 2026 calendar icon hidden in this week’s mag and note the page number. Then enter online and/or by mail using the details below. Best of luck, and Happy New Year!

Entering is easy. Simply fill out the form below for your chance to win.



Good luck!

Having trouble entering online? Click Here

Have a question about our Puzzles or Competitions? Click this link to view our Frequently Asked Questions