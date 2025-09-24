WIN – that’s life! Shooting Star Competition 2025

What would you wish for if you saw a shooting star fly through the sky?

Whatever it might be, a cash boost is sure to help your wish come true.

That’s why we’re so excited to be giving away $3000 to one that’s life! reader.



Entering is easy. Simply fill out the form below and tell us in 60 words or less what you would wish for if you saw a shooting star.



Our winner, as chosen by our Judges, will receive $3000 to help make their own special wish come true.



Good luck!

Having trouble entering online? Click Here

Have a question about our Puzzles or Competitions? Click this link to view our Frequently Asked Questions