that’s life! $10,000 Bill Buster Competition 2026

No-one loves a bill. Whether it’s electricity or gas, fuel for your car, groceries at the checkout, rent or mortgage, or even a surprise vet visit, these costs can quickly add up – and many of us are feeling the pinch right now…

That’s why we’ve launched our $10,000 Bill Buster competition. We’re giving our lucky readers the chance to win $2,500 cash to put towards whatever bill is weighing on their mind. Whether you want to ease the pressure on everyday expenses, get ahead on upcoming costs, or keep it aside for a rainy day, the choice is yours.

The competition will run in that’s life! issues 18 to 21, and you can enter once per issue. That’s FOUR chances to win. So make sure you enter for each issue you buy. Good Luck!

Having trouble entering online? Click here