Clarence House announced a short time ago that the 71-year-old heir to the throne had tested positive for Covid-19 and was displaying mild symptoms.

A statement said, 'In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

'The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.

'It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.'

A spokesman said that the Prince remained 'in good health' despite his test result.

His most recent engagement was on March 12, around two weeks ago, but he has had several private meetings since.



On March 10, the prince met Prince Albert of Monaco, who has also since tested positive for Covid-19, at a charity event.



It's understood the prince is not confined to bed.