A pregnant mum has captured the shocking moment an elderly man verbally abused her during an alleged road rage incident.

Chantel Lobban was on her way to a yoga class in Walkerville, Adelaide, when she heard frantic beeping from the left of her and a man shouting.

7 News reported that the driver then allegedly moved behind the mum, continuing to yell and antagonise the mum, who is 35 weeks pregnant with her second child.

Unsure of what she’d done to cause the man’s anger, Ms Lobban switched over to the left lane. She explained how this caused the man to swerve behind her and speed up, hitting the mum’s towbar.

She says things continued to get bad as the lights turned red and the man approached her car.

Deciding to film the man, he could be heard saying, ‘Listen here you f****** b*tch”