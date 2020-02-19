A pregnant mum has captured the shocking moment an elderly man verbally abused her during an alleged road rage incident.
Watch the shocking video here:
Chantel Lobban was on her way to a yoga class in Walkerville, Adelaide, when she heard frantic beeping from the left of her and a man shouting.
7 News reported that the driver then allegedly moved behind the mum, continuing to yell and antagonise the mum, who is 35 weeks pregnant with her second child.
Unsure of what she’d done to cause the man’s anger, Ms Lobban switched over to the left lane. She explained how this caused the man to swerve behind her and speed up, hitting the mum’s towbar.
She says things continued to get bad as the lights turned red and the man approached her car.
Deciding to film the man, he could be heard saying, ‘Listen here you f****** b*tch”
7 News
Ms Lobban then replied saying, ‘Get away from me, I’m f***** pregnant.’
In the footage, the man can then be seen attempting to reach inside her car.
Ms Lobban has no idea what sparked the incident and says the man broke her keys and bruised her arm in the attack.
‘What man would do that…you can see I’m pregnant and you try and hurt me.’
Police are investigating the incident.