The Pitch Perfect star will be joined by her four-legged sidekick Russell The Brussel, a sassy Brussels Griffon, when the series begins on Thursday.

'Pooch Perfect is going to be a ton of fun and showcase some amazing dogs and dog lovers,' she says.

'Technically I’m allergic to dogs though...so hopefully they can edit around my sneezing!

Each episode will see the contestants facing a new brief, testing their skills and creativity to transform their pooch against the clock.

They'll hit the catwalk to show off their transformations in front of the judges, including world-renowned dog groomer Colin Taylor and award-winning dog instructor Amber Lewin.

Mum to five poodles and two bichon frises, Amber said she will be looking for 'compassion, creativity and passion' when it comes to judging the stylists.

Bringing together dog lovers from all over Australia, the bottom three from each week will face the nail-biting elimination challenge.

The contestants include a pair of sisters from Queensland, a mother and daughter team from New South Wales and a soon-to-be-married couple from the Sunshine Coast.

The winner will be crowned Australia’s Greatest Pet Stylist, appropriately sashed and take home $100,000 in prize money.

Pooch Perfect kicks off on Channel Seven at 7.30pm on Thursday February 27.