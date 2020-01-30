These details could be suburb names, the type of family car or the school the child attends.

“When somebody takes a photograph of a child in their school uniform, firstly you’re identifying the school,” Sergeant Nigel Dalton from Crime Prevention said.

Registration plates on a car, and even logos of the local club the vehicle owner supports, can all be used to track location.

“Unfortunately, that is the way we have to live, and we have to protect our children as best as possible,” Dalton said.

Further danger lies within homes with iPads, mobile phones and computers.

Police said a child’s online presence can tip off a predator.

“If you don’t know who your child is playing video games with, you should find out,” Dalton said.

“The average age of a video-gamer in Australia is 34 - there are going to be some people within that age group that are attracted to children.”

This article first appeared on 7News and has been republished here with permission.