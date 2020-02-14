In footage capturing the attack, two men can be seen approaching the woman in the early hours of the morning.

One of the men then throws a punch, which knocks the woman off her feet.

The men then stole her backpack, phone and wallet before fleeing the scene.

When the woman returned home to get help she was taken to Nepean Hospital by her partner, where she was treated for multiple facial injuries.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen two males - one of whom was riding a bike or possibly wearing a high-vis orange top - in the vicinity of Joseph and Amaroo streets at the time of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.