The lists have been compiled by Bonds from entries for their Bonds Baby Search competition, which includes a pet category.
Luna topped the charts for both cats and dogs, with Frankie taking second for dogs and Coco for cats.
And the lists showed The Lion King live-action remake had inspired people, with Simba and Nala making the feline top 10.
The ten names most popular with cat owners were:
1. Luna
2. Coco
3. Leo
4. Simba
5. Milo
6. Charlie
7. Ollie
8. Archie
9. Nala
10. Bella
Meanwhile royal name Archie, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also proved popular with dog lovers.
The canine top 10 reads:
1. Luna
2. Frankie
3. Charlie
4. Lola
5. Archie
6. Bella
7. Ollie
8. Ruby
9. Coco
10. Bailey
Charlotte and Oliver topped the charts for baby names, continuing their reign as Australia's favourite names.
Top Bonds Girls' Names:
1. Charlotte
2. Mia
3. Ava
4. Amelia
5. Isla
6. Olivia
7. Harper
8. Willow
9. Ivy
10. Evie
Top Bonds Boys' Names:
1. Oliver
2. Noah
3. Leo
4. Jack
5. Charlie
6. Mason
7. Hudson
8. William
9. Harrison
10. Elijah